MATTOON — The Lake Land College Broadcast Communication Department will be hosting an open house Friday, March 24.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be served.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the college’s student-run FM radio station; TV studio and production control room; and view professional audio equipment and state-of-the-art camera and video equipment as well as industry-standard digital editing software.

Register for the event at lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

“Anyone who has interest in this field is encouraged to register,” Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor and director of broadcast operations, said. “Our guests will have the chance to explore our studios and learn more about the many opportunities for careers in this field.”

Students in the Broadcast Communication program can earn an associate degree leading to either immediate employment or transfer to a four-year university.

For more information on the open house or program, contact Powers at gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu or call 217-234-5335.

