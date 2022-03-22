Lake Land College to host broadcast communications open house

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Broadcast Communications department will be hosting an in-person open house Friday, March 25, from noon-2 p.m.

The event will follow Laker Visit Day and lunch will be served.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the college’s student-run FM radio station, WLKL 89.9, The Max Alternative; TV studio and production control room; and view professional audio equipment and state-of-the-art camera and video equipment as well as industry-standard digital editing software.

Registration for the event is now open at lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

“Anyone with an interest in this field is welcome to register,” Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor and director of broadcast operations, said. “Guests will be introduced to the studios and the opportunities within the field.”

Students in the broadcast communications program can earn an associate degree leading to either immediate employment or transfer to a four-year university. Students can also choose among three certificate programs.

“Lake Land College is one of only a few places where you get started within the first two weeks gaining a sense of comfort behind a microphone and on screen,” Powers said.

Those interested in fulfilling general elective credits can enroll in department classes throughout the year. Opportunities within the curriculum include broadcasting live on WLKL 89.9, anchoring a newscast, using equipment in the TV production control room and studio, creating a podcast, recording and listening to an audio spot using professional audio equipment, operating state-of-the-art camera and video equipment and experimenting with industry-standard digital editing software.

For more information on the broadcast communications open house or program, contact Powers at gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu or call 217-234-5335.

