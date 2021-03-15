Lake Land College to host Broadcast Communications open house

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Broadcast Communications department is hosting an in-person open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, March 26.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the college’s student-run FM radio station, WLKL 89.9, The Max Alternative; TV studio and production control room; and view professional audio equipment and state-of-the-art camera and video equipment as well as industry-standard digital editing software.
Registration for the event is now open at lakelandcollege.edu/visit/. Attendance is limited to 20 prospective students and one guest each. Due to the safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, advanced registration is required for this event. Walk-in registrations cannot be accommodated at this time.
“Anyone with an interest in this field is welcome to register,” said Greg Powers, speech communication and broadcasting instructor. “Guests will be introduced to the studios and the opportunities within the field, and they’ll have the opportunity to meet with an admissions representative at the event.”
Students in the Broadcast Communications program can earn an associate degree leading to either immediate employment or transfer to a four-year university. Students can also choose among three certificate programs.
“Lake Land College is one of only a few places where you get started within the first two weeks gaining a sense of comfort behind a microphone and on screen,” Powers said.
Those interested in fulfilling general elective credits can enroll in department classes throughout the year. Opportunities within the curriculum include broadcasting live on WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative, anchoring a newscast, using equipment in the TV production control room and studio, creating a podcast, recording and listening to an audio spot using professional audio equipment, operating state-of-the-art camera and video equipment and experimenting with industry-standard digital editing software.
For more information on the Broadcast Communications open house or program, contact Greg Powers at gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu or call 217-234-5335.
In accordance with the Lake Land College Return to Campus Plan, all guests will be required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth and practice social distancing of six feet or more.
The COVID-19 Campus Visit Screening form can be completed the day of or day prior to the campus visit. All guests will be directed to Entrance 2 and will go through the COVID Check-In Station, where they must prove they have a face mask and have completed the COVID-19 Campus Visit Screening Form.