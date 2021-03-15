Lake Land College to host Broadcast Communications open house

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Lake Land College is one of only a few places where you get started within the first two weeks gaining a sense of comfort behind a microphone and on screen,” Powers said.

Those interested in fulfilling general elective credits can enroll in department classes throughout the year. Opportunities within the curriculum include broadcasting live on WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative, anchoring a newscast, using equipment in the TV production control room and studio, creating a podcast, recording and listening to an audio spot using professional audio equipment, operating state-of-the-art camera and video equipment and experimenting with industry-standard digital editing software.

For more information on the Broadcast Communications open house or program, contact Greg Powers at gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu or call 217-234-5335.

In accordance with the Lake Land College Return to Campus Plan, all guests will be required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth and practice social distancing of six feet or more.