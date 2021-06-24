Lake Land College to host Camp Invention children’s camp program

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Center for Business and Industry will be hosting Camp Invention’s 2021 children’s camp program “Recharge!” Monday-Thursday, July 12 through 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program offers children entering grades kindergarten through sixth grade the opportunity to experience innovative and hands-on STEM activities.

In the confidence-building activities, campers will be able to discover sound waves in action via reverse engineering as well as marketing inventions of their own designs as creative entrepreneurs

Throughout the high-energy persistence activities, participants will build and test a launching device to navigate challenges while exploring physics concepts such as trajectory and velocity.

Campers will experiment with circuits and energy in the creativity activities, creating a robotic, solar-powered cricket inspired by biomimicry. The campers will then learn how to utilize empathy and creative problem solving to create customized habitats.

During the problem-solving activities, campers will learn about how to adapt to surroundings by designing and prototyping a nature-inspired morphing vehicle to submerge, soar or sprint in the Super Road Rally.

The cost to attend is $240 per child. For questions or to register, visit invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.