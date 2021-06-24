 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Land College to host Camp Invention children’s camp program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Center for Business and Industry will be hosting Camp Invention’s 2021 children’s camp program “Recharge!” Monday-Thursday, July 12 through 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program offers children entering grades kindergarten through sixth grade the opportunity to experience innovative and hands-on STEM activities.

In the confidence-building activities, campers will be able to discover sound waves in action via reverse engineering as well as marketing inventions of their own designs as creative entrepreneurs

Throughout the high-energy persistence activities, participants will build and test a launching device to navigate challenges while exploring physics concepts such as trajectory and velocity.

Campers will experiment with circuits and energy in the creativity activities, creating a robotic, solar-powered cricket inspired by biomimicry. The campers will then learn how to utilize empathy and creative problem solving to create customized habitats.

During the problem-solving activities, campers will learn about how to adapt to surroundings by designing and prototyping a nature-inspired morphing vehicle to submerge, soar or sprint in the Super Road Rally.

People are also reading…

The cost to attend is $240 per child. For questions or to register, visit invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A closer look at Peterson Park tank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News