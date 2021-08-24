Lake Land College to host Career Day

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host its annual Career Day on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At Career Day, nearly 1,200 high school juniors and seniors come to Lake Land to learn about a variety of careers and how to follow a path to attain those careers.

High school students throughout the district will have the opportunity to register for more than 175 different sessions in an array of fields including agriculture, health care, business, information technology, cosmetology, humanities and arts, communications, math, science, engineering, education, criminal justice, human services, psychology, sociology, political science, history, automotive, construction, technology, leadership, success in college and more.

Sessions will be either 20 or 50 minutes in length, allowing students to explore topics at a basic or in-depth level of the particular field.

“This event is a great way for high school students to explore the options available to them,” Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said. “The attendees have the chance to learn and ask questions about areas of study, career paths and colleges that can help guide their decision-making process in the future.”

An Illinois Regional College Fair will also be held as a part of Career Day. Representatives from approximately 50 different colleges around the country will be on hand to speak with students about what their colleges have to offer.

The college fair will allow students to interact with many different colleges at one time, a unique opportunity that they may not experience elsewhere.

Students may attend the College Fair before or after their scheduled sessions or register to attend the College Fair as one of their sessions if they wish to have more time to explore this component of the day.

Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all individuals at all times while inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. While outdoors, vaccinated individuals may remove their masks, while unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.

To support compliance with indoor mask requirements, food or drink will not be allowed at college events or gatherings held on campus or in college facilities.

For more information about Career Day, visit lakelandcollege.edu/career-day or contact Zumbahlen at mzumbahlen4077@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5230.

