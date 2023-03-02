MATTOON — Lake Land College will host a mystery activity open to Lake Land College and area high school students, beginning March 13 and continuing through March 24.

Participants will take part in a fictional scenario in which a Lake Land faculty member has gone missing. This scenario will include many aspects of a genuine crime drama, such as mock press conferences, suspects to interview, clues to uncover, lab work and many more elements that will contribute to the realism of the activity.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and workbook to use throughout the mystery to gather and store information pertaining to the mystery.

Lake Land faculty and staff have coordinated with campus police to ensure that the campus community is aware of this fictional scenario and the safety of the college will not be disrupted by the activity.

Those who plan to participate include more than 534 high school students from local high schools including Altamont, Beecher City, Brownstown, Casey-Westfield, Dieterich, Kansas, Marshall, Mattoon, North Clay, Okaw Valley, Pana, Ramsey, Shelbyville, South Central, Stewardson-Strasburg, Sullivan and Windsor.

“I think this is going to be really exciting for everyone involved,” philosophy/English instructor Tara Blaser said. “We’ve been working on this for more than a year, and we have all put a great deal of time and effort into making this a fun and educational experience for all of our participants.”

Those interested can check the hashtag #LLCMystery” to stay up to date on the latest information participants have to share on social media.

For more information about the event, those interested can contact Blaser at 217-234-5321 or tblaser@lakelandcollege.edu.

