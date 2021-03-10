Lake Land College to host graduation parade

Charleston city worker Travis Campbell uses a drip torch to start a controlled burn in one of the natural vegetation plots at Woodyard Conservation Area at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning. The city conducted controlled burns to help the native plants at the Woodyard area and at two other loc…

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host its first-ever Graduate Parade May 14 on campus as part of its spring graduation activities, which also will once again include a virtual commencement ceremony.

Lake Land reported that the parade will follow the circle drive. Faculty and staff will line the drive, and graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Graduates will be welcome to bring family to ride with them. Spectators will be limited to Lake Land employees.

Along the route, graduates will stop in front of the Luther Student Center. There, Lake Land President Josh Bullock will present a diploma cover to each graduate. Families will then be welcome to park in Lot F and take a photo on campus.

“We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates on campus and virtually,” Bullock said in a press release. “We know this year’s graduates have much to celebrate.”