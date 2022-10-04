 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAKE LAND COLLEGE

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

  ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 10.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Representatives from many services will be available to provide information and answer questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.

“Attending this event is a great way for anyone who is interested to get a feel for the college and how many excellent resources we offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment, said.

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

