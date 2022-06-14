Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 16, in the Luther Student Center.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Representatives from many services, including counseling services, career services, student accommodations and mental health initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, health services, will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the campus and learn about all the great things Lake Land has to offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment management, said. “I highly encourage anyone considering attending to come to this event”

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

