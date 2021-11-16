Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 3, in the Luther Student Center, giving potential students the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the campus and learn about all the great things Lake Land has to offer,“ Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication & initiatives, said. “I highly encourage anyone considering attending to come to this event”

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

