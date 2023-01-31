Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 20, in the Luther Student Center.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.