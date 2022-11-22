Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 2, in the Luther Student Center.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.

“Attending this event is a great way for anyone who is interested to get a feel for the college and how many excellent resources we offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment, said. “I highly encourage anyone who is considering attending or even taking a few classes to come to this event.”

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.