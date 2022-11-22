Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.
Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer questions.
A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.
“Attending this event is a great way for anyone who is interested to get a feel for the college and how many excellent resources we offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment, said. “I highly encourage anyone who is considering attending or even taking a few classes to come to this event.”