MATTOON — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 9, in the Luther Student Center.

This event provides students and parents with the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success.

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants can learn more about Lake Land’s wide range of academic programs, ranging from short-term certificates to two-year degrees. Students can choose among career, university transfer, trade and technical programs to link their interests with a matching profession.

Faculty from all programs will be available at the event to speak with students. Representatives from many services will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.

A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.

For more information or to register, go to lakelandcollege.edu/visit.