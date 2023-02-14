Tours of facilities and labs will allow those interested to see and experience the state-of-the-art technology and equipment available to students in these programs. The event will consist of five sessions based on different aspects of the math and science programs at Lake Land. These include exposure to both digital and real cadavers, testing everyday items for pathogens, identifying an unknown drug, and using tools to work with light waves and electricity. In addition, attendees will be able to track the spread of a pandemic using GIS technology and use mathematical reasoning to solve a problem.