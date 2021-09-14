Lake Land College to host Math & Science Open House

MATTOON — Lake Land College math and science faculty will host a Math & Science Open House from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 24.

The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more and ask questions about Lake Land math and science academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math and engineering.

Tours of facilities and labs will allow those interested to see and experience the state-of-the-art technology and equipment available to students in these programs. As part of the biology lab tour, participants will also have the opportunity to view a cadaver.

“We are fortunate to have labs furnished with up-to-date equipment that go a long way in preparing our students to be successful when they graduate or transfer,” Division Chair of Math & Science/Biological Science Instructor Ikemefuna Nwosu said. “Our hope is that when students and their parents or guardians visit the open house, they can get a hands-on perspective of the quality education they will receive at Lake Land College.”

The event will consist of three sessions based on different aspects of the math and science programs at Lake Land. The first session will include information about geographic information systems (GIS). GIS links data and descriptions to specific locations, allowing users to connect patterns and context within that data.

The second session will include information about biological science, and the third session will involve physical science. As part of these sessions, faculty will be presenting hands-on demonstrations showcasing equipment, animal specimens, cadavers and laboratory experiments that are part of the Laker experience that provides students an advantage when transitioning to the workforce or to four-year universities.

For more information or to register for the event, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

