Lake Land College to host Math & Science Open House

MATTOON — Lake Land College math and science faculty will host the first Math & Science Open House from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 1.

The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more and ask questions about Lake Land math and science academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math, geographic information systems and pre-engineering.

Tours of facilities and labs will allow those interested to see and experience the state-of-the-art technology and equipment available to students in these programs. The event will consist of four sessions based on different aspects of the math and science programs at Lake Land.

Planned activities will cover biology, chemistry, physics, and GIS disciplines. Students will get a chance to view bacteria isolated from everyday objects, explore a digital cadaver, and view actual cadavers if interested. Other demonstrations include intricate physics exhibitions of light waves, matter and electricity.

In the chemistry demonstration, instrumental technology will be used to determine the identity of an unknown drug. Students will also learn real-world applications of how local GIS systems are used to manage utilities such as water distribution and support economic development opportunities for businesses.

“We are fortunate to have labs furnished with up-to-date equipment that go a long way in preparing our students to be successful when they graduate or transfer,” Division Chair of Math & Science/Biological Science Instructor Ikemefuna Nwosu said. “Our hope is that when students and their parents or guardians visit the open house, they can get a hands-on perspective of the quality education they will receive at Lake Land College.”

Parents of high school students, as well as anyone interested in pursuing a math or science degree are welcome to attend.

For more information or to register for the event, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

