Lake Land College to host Nursing Virtual Information Week

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host a Nursing Virtual Information Week Monday, Jan. 25, through Thursday, Jan. 28.

Attendees will learn why Lake Land’s Nursing programs are ranked third in the state, as well as the various options for a nursing career.

The informational sessions are customized to meet the interests of those considering a career in healthcare to those who have been working in the nursing field for years and would like to advance in their careers.

The first session gives associate degree nursing students and associate degree nurses the opportunity to hear from nursing faculty members on options for completing a Bachelor of Science Nursing through completion and dual enrollment programs. The ADN to BSN session will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

By attending the second session, current licensed practical nurses can hear from nursing faculty members on the admissions process for the Associate Degree Nurse program. This PN to ADN Admissions Process session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.