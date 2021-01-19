Lake Land College to host Nursing Virtual Information Week

MATTOON — Lake Land College will host a Nursing Virtual Information Week Monday, Jan. 25, through Thursday, Jan. 28.
Attendees will learn why Lake Land’s Nursing programs are ranked third in the state, as well as the various options for a nursing career.
The informational sessions are customized to meet the interests of those considering a career in healthcare to those who have been working in the nursing field for years and would like to advance in their careers.
The first session gives associate degree nursing students and associate degree nurses the opportunity to hear from nursing faculty members on options for completing a Bachelor of Science Nursing through completion and dual enrollment programs. The ADN to BSN session will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
By attending the second session, current licensed practical nurses can hear from nursing faculty members on the admissions process for the Associate Degree Nurse program. This PN to ADN Admissions Process session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Those who attend the third event will hear from nursing faculty members on the admissions process and learn why Nursing Explorer ranked Lake Land College’s nursing programs third in the state. This event is intended for prospective students. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The final session will be a chance for high school students who have applied through the Partnership for College and Career Success program to hear from Lake Land College nursing faculty members on the admissions process for the Associate Degree Nurse program. Students eligible for the program have received invitation letters for the event and are encouraged to attend. This event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
To register for one of the sessions, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.