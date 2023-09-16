MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting an open house for individuals who are interested in a healthcare field.

The Health & Public Services Open House will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. The event will begin at the theater in the Luther Student Center on campus in Mattoon.

Those interested in a career in healthcare are invited to meet with faculty, view hands-on demonstrations, tour Lake Land’s facilities and learn about the college’s programs, which include basic nurse assisting, central service technician, dental hygiene, emergency medical services, nursing, massage therapy, medical assistant, phlebotomy, surgical technologist and physical therapy.

Attendees are encouraged to stay after the open house concludes to enjoy ice cream and network with presenters and fellow attendees.

For more information or to register for the event, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit or contact Erin Swingler at 217-234-5448 or at eswingler@lakelandcollege.edu.