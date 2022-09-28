Lake Land College to host open house to celebrate new partnership with Kubota

MATTOON — Students in the Diesel and Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota tech certifications via Kubota equipment and principles seamlessly woven into the existing Diesel and Ag Power courses.

To celebrate this partnership, Lake Land College will be hosting a Kubota Tech Open House from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the West Building, Room 123. Those interested in attending can either sign up at lakelandcollege.edu/visit or contact Ryan Orrick at 217-234-5208 or sorrick@lakelandcollege.edu.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this partnership to our students,” Orrick said. “This is an excellent way to broaden our students’ skillsets and provide a direct pathway to certification and career opportunities.”

As participants in the program, students will train on a range of diesel and ag power equipment brands, including Kubota, to develop the skills and techniques they will need to provide multifaceted employment opportunities to employers such as Kubota.

After students have completed the courses, they can earn stackable certifications through the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) testing, leading to up to eight Kubota Tech credentials.

Through Kubota, technicians will have the opportunity to work with sponsoring dealerships and participate in internship programs. Graduates of the program will also have the opportunity for careers as Kubota Technicians in dealerships around the country.