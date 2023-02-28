Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.
MATTOON — Lake Land College will host a social science and education open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 31.
At the event, attendees can meet with instructors, tour the campus and learn more about the social science and education academic programs that lead to careers in education, human services, criminal justice, psychology, counseling, health education, kinesiology, policing, political science and social work.
Parents or guardians of high school students, as well as anyone interested in pursuing a degree in any of the featured areas, are welcome to attend.