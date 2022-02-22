Lake Land College to host STEM Educational Fair

MATTOON — The STEM/Educational Fair, hosted by Lake Land College and Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, will be held Saturday, March 19.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at Lake Land College, with a lunch break between 1-3 p.m.
The fair is for Scouts seeking NOVA merit badges.
Though its an event for Boy Scouts, it is also open to public: especially those in 1st-12th grade who are interested in STEM-related learning activities.
Nova Wild is an outdoor and nature skill class for first to fifth grades. Again, non-scout first-fifth graders wont be earning NOVA badges but rather picking classes based on their own interests.
For more information, visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandSTEMcollegecs
There will also be a Cub Scout College and Scouts BSA College for badge experiences.
For more information visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandccscoutsbsacollege
STEM Stations:Different fun STEM gadgets/toys, for ages 11-18)
- Emergency Preparedness – Christine Miller
- Charlie James: Auto Mechanics
- Greg Capitosti: Chemistry
- Jeremy Gibson: Chess
- Kent Macy: Fish and Wildlife Management
- Kayla Bullock: Photography
- Scott Rhine: Inventing
- Sterling Walden: Sustainability
- Matt Brown: Traffic Safety
This list of events has not yet been finalized. More STEM activities are currently being planned.
To learn more about the STEM and scouting programs, visit stlbsa.org/stem/