Lake Land College to host STEM Educational Fair

MATTOON — The STEM/Educational Fair, hosted by Lake Land College and Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, will be held Saturday, March 19.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at Lake Land College, with a lunch break between 1-3 p.m.

The fair is for Scouts seeking NOVA merit badges.

Though its an event for Boy Scouts, it is also open to public: especially those in 1st-12th grade who are interested in STEM-related learning activities.

Nova Wild is an outdoor and nature skill class for first to fifth grades. Again, non-scout first-fifth graders wont be earning NOVA badges but rather picking classes based on their own interests.

For more information, visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandSTEMcollegecs

There will also be a Cub Scout College and Scouts BSA College for badge experiences.

For more information visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandccscoutsbsacollege

STEM Stations:Different fun STEM gadgets/toys, for ages 11-18)

Emergency Preparedness – Christine Miller

Charlie James: Auto Mechanics

Greg Capitosti: Chemistry

Jeremy Gibson: Chess

Kent Macy: Fish and Wildlife Management

Kayla Bullock: Photography

Scott Rhine: Inventing

Sterling Walden: Sustainability

Matt Brown: Traffic Safety

This list of events has not yet been finalized. More STEM activities are currently being planned.

To learn more about the STEM and scouting programs, visit stlbsa.org/stem/

