Lake Land College to host STEM Educational Fair

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — The STEM/Educational Fair, hosted by Lake Land College and Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, will be held Saturday, March 19.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at Lake Land College, with a lunch break between 1-3 p.m.

The fair is for Scouts seeking NOVA merit badges.

Though its an event for Boy Scouts, it is also open to public: especially those in 1st-12th grade who are interested in STEM-related learning activities.

Nova Wild is an outdoor and nature skill class for first to fifth grades. Again, non-scout first-fifth graders wont be earning NOVA badges but rather picking classes based on their own interests.

For more information, visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandSTEMcollegecs

There will also be a Cub Scout College and Scouts BSA College for badge experiences.

For more information visit scoutingevent.com/312-lakelandccscoutsbsacollege

STEM Stations:Different fun STEM gadgets/toys, for ages 11-18)

  • Emergency Preparedness – Christine Miller
  • Charlie James: Auto Mechanics
  • Greg Capitosti: Chemistry
  • Jeremy Gibson: Chess
  • Kent Macy: Fish and Wildlife Management
  • Kayla Bullock: Photography
  • Scott Rhine: Inventing
  • Sterling Walden: Sustainability
  • Matt Brown: Traffic Safety

This list of events has not yet been finalized. More STEM activities are currently being planned.

To learn more about the STEM and scouting programs, visit stlbsa.org/stem/

