Lake Land College to host virtual automotive open house

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting a virtual automotive open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from automotive technology faculty members on how Lake Land automotive academic programs prepare students with the entry-level skills and knowledge needed to get a job in auto repair shops as service or parts technicians.

Participants will also be able to see the recently renovated automotive lab, including the latest diagnostic equipment and tools students will use to work on vehicles and gain valuable technical knowledge.

Registration for the event is now open at lakelandcollege.edu/visit/.

“We want to encourage anyone who may be interested in the program to attend this virtual open house,” Automotive Technology instructor and program coordinator Brian Madlem said. “It will be a great way to explore the options the program has to offer, enjoy a virtual tour of the Laker Repair Shop and have your questions answered.”

The high-demand automotive technology program curriculum is based on, and follows Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) guidelines and is designed to prepare students for ASE certification.