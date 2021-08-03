Lake Land College to host virtual Court Reporting Technology information session

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting a virtual information session for its new court reporting technology degree special admission program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Attendees will learn about the career opportunities available to court reporters.

The introduction of the program follows the increased high demand for court reporting and closed-captioning professionals throughout the nation.

“Court reporting creates several opportunities for rewarding career paths for students who are interested in developing this skill set,” Lisa Earp, business instructor/director of court reporting/office professionals program coordinator, said.

Instructors for the program will be available to answer questions, and all are welcome to attend. To register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit/.

The program will train students for careers in the judicial setting as either official or freelance court reporters. The program also provides students with the option to attain a captioning specialization, which prepares students for careers providing captioning for broadcast television and internet programs and working with the deaf or hard-of-hearing population by providing an accurate word-for-word text translation in education, civic and corporate settings.

Requirements for application to the program include admission to Lake Land College and completion of an interest survey, English and grammar exam and a timed typing exam. Those interested must complete a Laker Profile at lakelandcollege.edu/enroll/ and submit an intent to enroll at Lake Land College indicating the Academic Program (major) as AAS.CRT.TRK. The next cohort of students will begin in Spring 2022.

Interested students may begin the program with a typing speed of 40 words per minute. Keeping up with the pace of regular speech, the program is designed to train students on a specialized 24-key shorthand keyboard used by court reporters and captioners called a steno machine.

Students will purchase or rent-to-own a steno machine.

For more information about the special admission court reporting technology degree program, contact Earp at learp@lakelandcollege.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.