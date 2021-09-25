Lake Land College to host virtual nursing information sessions

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be hosting virtual nursing information sessions on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn why Lake Land’s nursing programs are ranked third in the state, as well as the various options for a nursing career.

The informational sessions are customized to meet the interests of those considering a career in healthcare to those who have been working in the nursing field for years and would like to advance in their careers.

Those who attend the first session will hear from nursing faculty members on the admissions process and learn why Nursing Explorer ranked Lake Land College’s nursing programs third in the state. This event is intended for prospective students and will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The second session will be a chance for high school students who have applied through the Partnership for College and Career Success program to hear from Lake Land nursing faculty members on the admissions process for the associate degree nurse program. Students eligible for the program have received invitation letters for the event and are encouraged to attend. This event will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

By attending the second session, current licensed practical nurses (LPN) can hear from nursing faculty members on the admissions process for the associate degree nurse program. This session will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.

To register for one of the sessions or to learn more, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.

