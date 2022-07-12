 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Lake Land College to offer new Crime Scene Technician program

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — Lake Land College will be offering a new Crime Scene Technician program beginning in Fall 2022. The program is offered as a one-year certificate stackable with other Criminal Justice programs.

Crime scene technicians are in high demand with a 14% national growth according to Career Coach, and Lake Land College will be one of few institutions in the state to offer such a program.

The program will provide hands-on training such as blood splatter analysis, bullet trajectory analysis, crime scene investigation, crime scene photography, evidence gathering and evidence processing.

Lake Land College Early Childhood Education program scholarships available

The program will also provide several career advancement opportunities as it meets the standards of the International Association of Investigation. Students will leave the class prepared to take the IAI exam after completing one year in the field as a police officer.

This accredited program was curated by and will be instructed by active and retired crime scene technicians. Those interested should apply for the program by August 19, 2022 to enroll for the fall semester.

For more information, contact Criminal Justice Instructor/Coordinator Criminal Justice Programs David Chambers at dchambers@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5310.

To get started in the program, visit lakelandcollege.edu and click “Enroll Now.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Check out these local students who have achieved recent college academic honors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News