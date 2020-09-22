Lake Land College TRIO SSS program funded for another five-year cycle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Lake Land College TRIO Student Support Services program staff will continuing helping students succeed for another five years.

The federally-funded program recently learned that its funding was renewed for the 2020-2025 grant cycle. The program is funded to serve 160 students per year and has met that goal throughout all five years of the previous grant cycle.

TRIO Student Support Services is a program created to help students in need succeed at Lake Land College. TRIO is funded by the U.S. Department of Education to help students complete their academic goals, graduate from Lake Land College and transfer to a four-year college.

“TRIO Student Support Services is the support system to answer any questions students may have about being at Lake Land, whether that is helping them with financial aid, locating resources in the community, study help or many other things,” Amber Niebrugge, director of TRIO Student Support Services, said. “We are here to help students be successful from one semester to the next until they graduate or transfer.”