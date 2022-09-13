Lake Land College unveils new Retiree Wall of Fame in Mattoon

MATTOON — Joyce Allen and Wally Taylor were among the first faculty at Lake Land College when it opened for classes in fall 1967 and they both subsequently worked there for many years before retiring.

Allen and Taylor returned to campus late Monday afternoon for the unveiling of the Retiree Wall of Fame display in the Luther Student Center, where they and other recent inductees were honored as part of this event.

"I think it's absolutely beautiful. It's something to be quite proud of," Taylor said after the unveiling as he gazed upon Laker red panels filled with portrait photographs of him and his fellow retirees.

Lake Land reported that the Retiree Wall of Fame was created in 2008 to recognize the outstanding achievements of past faculty and staff. That wall now has a new display area following the college's renovation and expansion of the Luther Student Center, completed in fall 2019.

“As part of that renovation, the college had the opportunity to develop a contemporary and prestigious Retiree Wall of Fame display that truly reflected the forward-thinking mindset of the many retirees honored throughout the years,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said during the unveiling. The college’s goal was to create a statement piece that could be easily updated each year with new inductees.

COVID-19 pandemic public health precautions limited the college’s ability to host Retiree Wall of Fame inductions and other events for more than two years. For this reason, those celebrated at Monday's event included inductees from 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 2020 inductees were Taylor, who served as the division chair of English for almost 20 years; Sandy Gourley, whose many roles included serving as the division chair for social science and education for 10 years; and Linda Ruholl, who served for 17 years as a nursing faculty member.

"(Lake Land) was an exciting place to work," Taylor said, adding that he enjoyed getting to know his students and attending Laker sporting events.

The 2021 inductees were Allen, who was the first Lake Land College psychology instructor and was one of the few original female faculty members, and later served as interim dean of instruction; Pam Crisman, who led the public relations and development office for nearly 30 years; and Ken Beno, who created the WLKL FM Radio Station and served as the station manager, radio TV broadcasting instructor and division chair of humanities.

After the unveiling, Allen recalled Lake Land Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Sullivan being among the many young Vietnam-era veterans in her first "Introduction to Psychology" class who were pursuing their studies through the G.I. Bill. She said these veterans were all excellent students as they attended this class in the Illinois National Guard armory in Mattoon, one of many temporary locations used by Lake Land while its campus was still under construction.

"When campus was built, I thought we had died and gone to heaven," Allen said.

The 2022 inductees were Linda Von Behren, who served as the dean of admission services and then associate vice president for workforce development; and Donna Sherman, who started as a secretary and retired as director of the campus bookstore. Sherman died at age 76 on Sept. 3, 2021.

"Sherman was awarded this honor posthumously. However the presentation recognized the positive impact Sherman had on Lake Land College during her 50 years of employment," Bullock said, noting that Sherman also typed the first Lake Land course catalog.