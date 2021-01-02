Lake Land College welcomes new interim vice president for student services

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees appointed Valerie Lynch of Pana as the interim vice president for student services at the October board of trustees meeting.

Lynch will be leading the comprehensive student services program including admissions and records, financial aid and veteran services, counseling services, student conduct and judicial affairs, career services, health services, international student services, student life, intercollegiate athletics, intramural, TRIO programs, tutoring and testing and marketing and public relations.

As an academic support faculty member, Lynch previously served as the director of student life and is a member of the Student Services Leadership Team (SSLT). She began her career at Lake Land College in 2006 in the TRIO Destination College program, transitioning to director of student life in 2011. She also brings experience as an elementary and special education teacher.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with the amazing staff in Student Services who do such great work for our students,” Lynch said. “I am honored, as a Lake Land alumna, to have the opportunity to serve our students in this position of leadership.”