Lake Land College welcomes new student trustee

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has welcomed Maggie Kelly of Strasburg as the 2022-23 student trustee.

“I am honored to have been selected as the 2022-2023 Lake Land student trustee,” Kelly said. “I am very excited to start my role and be a link between the student body and the board of trustees.”

Kelly is a freshman majoring in pre-veterinary medicine. Having grown up on a purebred Angus cattle farm in rural Windsor, owned and operated by her family, Kelly said she had a passion for animals instilled in her from a young age, leading her to pursue a career as a veterinarian and possibly specializing in embryology.

After graduating from Lake Land, Kelly plans to attend Kansas State University, and she hopes to return home after attending vet school to be a large animal veterinarian and serve local livestock producers and farmers.

As she adapts to her new role as student trustee, Kelly said she plans to not only continue working on projects her predecessors were passionate about, but to seek out topics that are important to her peers and pursue those as well.

“I want my peers to see me as someone approachable that they can come up to and connect with for help,” Kelly said. “I hope they will see me as someone who can understand and interpret their questions or concerns and be able to provide assistance.”

Kelly said another reason she was excited to take on the role of student trustee was because of her passion for Lake Land.

“Lake Land really feels like home,” Kelly said. “A lot of people say that, but that’s because it’s true. All of my instructors have been pretty great.”