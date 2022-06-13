Lake Land considering $17.1 million bond issue for Kluthe, other work

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees may take action toward issuing up to $17 million in bonds for upgrades to the Kluthe Center in Effingham and other capital improvement projects.

The board is scheduled during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the Board and Administration Center to vote on a resolution setting out its plans for the bond issue. The board also will vote on slating a public hearing on the bond issue for its meeting at 6 p.m. July 11.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the bond issue will finance renovating Kluthe, which was constructed in the mid 1990s, and constructing an adjacent Rural Development Technology Center workforce training facility. The new building will house the Effingham Regional Career Academy high school vocational program, as well.

Bullock also has said the financing will cover landscaping improvements to the main campus in Mattoon and modifications to the Field House there. He has said the college plans to pay back this bond issue in installments during the course of four years using existing revenue sources and without increasing its property tax level.

Regarding Kluthe, the renovation project for this facility is part of the annual Resource Allocation Management Program (RAMP) Projects request for funding that the board will consider submitting to the Illinois Community College Board.

Lake Land has estimated that the Kluthe renovations would total $5.45 million, with $4.09 million being requested from the state and $1.36 million being provided by the college.

"A comprehensive renovation project would allow the college the opportunity to better configure the designs of our classrooms to accommodate the changes in the learning process that have occurred from the early 1970s to today," the RAMP request states.

The RAMP document also includes funding requests for renovations to the Northwest, Northeast and West classroom buildings on campus. This document is only a request and does not guarantee that state funding will be allocated.

Also regarding Kluthe Center, the board will consider amending its existing master performance contract with the CTS Group to include the installation of a new roof there for $340,879. Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said this work will be done after the ongoing installation of smaller, energy efficient air conditioning units on the roof.

"The renovation of the Kluthe Building in Effingham was one of the projects to be completed with the new bond funds," Nuxoll said. "Rather than wait as much as a few years to put on a new roof as part of the entire building renovation, the college would use a portion of the new bonds to fund the new roof."

In other matters, the board will consider purchasing 30.1 acres of farmland adjacent to the north side of campus for $620,000 from Reggie and Martha Phillips of Charleston.

Bullock has said Lake Land already farms this land as part of its agriculture education program. If purchased, he has said the land will continue to be farmed and will be available in decades to come if the college needs to expand.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

