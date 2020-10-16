Lake Land cosmetology students to resume seeing clients

MATTOON — The Lake Land College cosmetology program's regular clients started calling as soon as they heard that its students will resume taking appointments for hair styling, facilas and other services this fall.
Director of Cosmetics and Esthetics Peggy Strange said those clients have been waiting for the cosmetology clinic to reopen since it and the rest of campus temporarily closed in mid-March as a precaution at the outset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said the safety precautions that allowed cosmetology and esthetics students to return to their lab classes this fall will now enable the cosmetology clinic to reopen next week, followed by the esthetics skincare clinic in the spring.
The precautions include the cosmetology clinic taking appointments only, no walk-ins, for its hours of 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. Clients with appointments will be routed through the campus visit screening station when they arrive on the grounds of Lake Land and will then be asked to call the clinic's reception desk to arrange for admittance to the West Building, where their temperature will be checked.
Protective masks are required wear on campus, including for the students working in the clinic, the instructors who are supervising them, and the clients. Strange said the cosmetology program has expanded students' use of gloves to facial and manicure services too, and is now requiring them to wear face shields while providing facials.
With the mask requirement in place, cosmetology major Haleigh Miller of Mattoon said she and her fellow students have needed to adapt to not being able to fully read the expressions on others' faces while working in the lab.
"It is a bit more difficult. You really have to listen," Miller said.
In the cosmetology clinic, Strange said the students will not be offering hair relaxation or straightening this fall because these services create particles in the air. She said the clinic has 30 student work stations, but only eight are being used at a time to provide at least 6 feet of social distancing space between them.
Strange said licensed cosmetologists and estheticians usually try to see as many clients as they can, but the public health precautions in place due to the pandemic have limited customer traffic in their professional salons. She said students' training experience in the socially distanced lab at Lake Land and their lessons from professionals in the field, who work part time as instructors at the college, will help prepare them for entering the workforce.
"Trying to build up your client base might be a little tougher right now," Strange said. Still, she added that, "People will always need haircuts."
Strange said she is pleased that, even with use of the clinic being limited at this time, the program was able to admit all 30 cosmetology and 11 esthetics students who enrolled for classes this fall.
Miller, 19, said she has enjoyed cutting hair ever since she was a young girl, when she used to give her Barbie dolls trims. She said this lifelong interest led to her becoming a cosmetology major at Lake Land. Miller said she was wrapping up her general education requirements at the college in the spring when the pandemic started, so she was "so excited" when Lake Land announced that it would resume lab classes this fall.
"I know Lake Land will keep us safe. They have been taking lots of precautions," Miller said.
More information about the services, including prices, offered by the Lake Land cosmetology and esthetics clinic is posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/cosmetology/. Clients can make appointments with the clinic by calling 217-234-5300.
