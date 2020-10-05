Watch now: Lake Land dental hygiene students adapting to COVID-19

To ensure social distancing in the lab, Lake Land did not admit freshman dental hygiene students this fall and has divided the sophomores into two groups that use the lab at different times. Holsapple said 11 students are in one group and 12 are in the other.

Although Thomas misses having freshmen around, she said the sophomores have benefited from getting more one on one time with their instructors in the lab. Thomas said she feels more confident in her dental hygienist skills after having had to learn to work amid COVID-19 precautions.

Thomas said she drives more than two hours one way from her home in Jacksonville to Lake Land. She said the education she is receiving and the warm welcome she has gotten from the campus community are "worth the drive." Thomas said she and her husband have four children at their home, plus an elderly grandmother, so she appreciates all the safety precautions the college has taken.

"I know I can come home and she is going to be safe and my kids are going to be safe," Thomas said.

Photos: Lake Land College

