MATTOON — It is not uncommon for students to enroll in college and attend classes for a few semesters before pausing their education.

"Life has a propensity for throwing wrenches into students' academic careers, and hence earning power," said Ikemefuna “Ike” Nwosu, vice president for academic services at Lake Land College.

Lake Land and Eastern Illinois University leaders gathered on Thursday to announce and sign an agreement aimed at providing those students, academically recognized as “stop-outs,” with a pathway for completing their higher education. Eligible students will have the opportunity to earn an associate's degree at Lake Land and then transfer to Eastern to earn a bachelor’s.

Under the agreement, the two schools will work together to identify and reach out to Eastern students who have paused their education but whose academic history demonstrates a strong likelihood of completing their studies.

Jay Gatrell, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern, estimated during the agreement signing in Lake Land's Foundation and Alumni Center that there are approximately 500 students in the community college's 4,000-square-mile district that would be eligible to earn degrees through this new program.

"That credential will be transformation, not only for them, but their families, their communities and their neighbors," Gatrell said.

Nwosu said a recent Illinois Community College Board study of Lake Land's district reported that an individual with an associate's alone will earn $550,000 more during their lifetime than someone without a degree.

A trend analysis by Lake Land found that the district is on par with the state average for residents having associate's degrees but is 17.8% below the average for bachelor's degrees, Nwosu said. He noted that a recent study reported that an increase of about 1% in the number of people earning bachelor's degrees has a net positive impact on their area economy.

"The economic growth of the region is tied to education," Nwosu said.

Lake Land reported that “stop-outs” can be common even in routine years, but the number of students in Illinois and across the nation who have put their educations on hold rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a response, colleges and universities are working with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board to enhance degree completion and retention rates, with an enhanced focus on adult students. Lake Land and Eastern's new agreement is aimed at helping meet and exceed those state goals.

"The impetus for this program came out of really an innovative and adaptable idea about how we can get more students to become graduates of Lake and get their associate's degrees and go out for baccalaureate degrees," said Eastern's President David Glassman.

To be eligible, paused students must not have been enrolled at either Lake Land or Eastern for the past two semesters, have not earned an associate or a bachelor’s degree, have completed at least 45 hours of undergraduate work with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, and be in good standing with the student conduct policies.

Eligible students will be invited to enroll in Lake Land to complete an associate degree. Upon completion, participants will be encouraged to enroll in an online or in-person Eastern program to complete a bachelor’s. Benefits unique to the partnership include enhanced credit and transcript transfers, in addition to specialized financial supports from Eastern.

"Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University have a long history of partnering together, especially in transfer degrees," Bullock said. "We are excited to partner together today to further enhance the ability of our residents to achieve an education right here in Coles County."