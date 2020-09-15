Lake Land enrollment down at fall's start, increase expected later

MATTOON — Lake Land College's total enrollment is down this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shrinking local base of new high school graduates, and a trend of fewer adults continuing their education.
The Lake Land Board of Trustees heard this assessment Monday evening as part of the fall 10th day enrollment report. The board also heard that college officials anticipate that the fall student count will improve as additional classes begin later this year.
Figures in the 10th day report show that Lake Land's total student headcount decreased by 13.5% from 4,466 in fall 2019 to 3,862 this fall. The report also showed that full time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 10.2% from 2,899.9 to 2,605.1 during this time frame.
Vice President for Student Services Tina Stovall said the pandemic was a factor in the decrease. For example, Stovall said Lake Land did not admit freshman dental hygiene students this fall. She said they are focused on using the limited available college lab and clinical workplace training resources to ensure that sophomore dental hygiene students can complete their studies on time.
"It's just a year like no other year," Stovall said.
In addition, Stovall said Lake Land was able to recruit 33.8 percent of all new high school graduates in the college's district this fall but its population base of these graduates has continued to shrink from 1,807 in 2019 to 1,691 this year. She said Lake Land also has continued to see a trend of fewer adult students going back to school.
Nevertheless, Stovall and Lake Land President Josh Bullock said they are optimistic that fall 2020 enrollment figures will increase later this fall as a variety of eight-week courses begin. Stovall also noted that the 10th day enrollment figures do not include short-term classes such as highway worker and CPR training, or Illinois Department of Corrections classes.
"We are still optimistic given that a good percentage of our enrollment will be after the 10th day. The 10th day is just a snap shot of enrollment at that time," Bullock said.
