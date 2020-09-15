Lake Land enrollment down at fall's start, increase expected later

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Lake Land College's total enrollment is down this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shrinking local base of new high school graduates, and a trend of fewer adults continuing their education.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees heard this assessment Monday evening as part of the fall 10th day enrollment report. The board also heard that college officials anticipate that the fall student count will improve as additional classes begin later this year.

Figures in the 10th day report show that Lake Land's total student headcount decreased by 13.5% from 4,466 in fall 2019 to 3,862 this fall. The report also showed that full time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 10.2% from 2,899.9 to 2,605.1 during this time frame.

Vice President for Student Services Tina Stovall said the pandemic was a factor in the decrease. For example, Stovall said Lake Land did not admit freshman dental hygiene students this fall. She said they are focused on using the limited available college lab and clinical workplace training resources to ensure that sophomore dental hygiene students can complete their studies on time.

"It's just a year like no other year," Stovall said.