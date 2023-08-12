MATTOON — Lake Land College instructor Greg Powers of Mattoon has been recognized as Lake Land College’s nominee for the Illinois Community College Trustee Association Full Time Faculty Award.

Powers serves as the director of broadcast operations and teaches speech communications and broadcasting students. He also oversees WLKL, the college's student-staffed radio station.

In the nomination form, Vice President for Academic Services Ike Nwosu said, “With obvious passion for his students and commitment to their success, Greg Powers has proven himself a multi-faceted asset to Lake Land College as a skilled instructor, an effective advisor, an innovative program director and an engaged community member.”

Both as an instructor and as a program director, Powers has continued to reimagine the broadcast program and stay up-to-date on industry standards and best practices.

“He works diligently in service to the college, and his work in state and national field organizations inspires his students to be active members of their chosen field,” Nwosu added.

“In an ever-changing world of media, Powers is a constant driving force behind the quality education his students receive, giving them more marketability and potential to excel in the future. Largely thanks to Powers’ efforts, students at Lake Land College can experience opportunities they could not receive anywhere else,” Nwosu said.

In addition to his roles at Lake Land, Powers is also extremely active in the Mattoon community as the voice of Mattoon High School sports and as a coach of youth and high school community sports.

