MATTOON — For the last 24 years, Lake Land College economics instructor Brian Lynch has sought to improve his students’ learning with the help of innovative teaching strategies.

For instance, he has found that karaoke, ice cream and paper airplanes are excellent tools to help students grasp complex concepts such as supply, pricing and modeling.

Recently, the Illinois Community College Faculty Association recognized Lynch’s inventive efforts by awarding him the 2023 Dr. Joseph Cipfl Faculty Research/Workshop Grant.

Through this grant, the ICCFA seeks to promote excellence in learning by supporting innovative research projects and workshops proposed by faculty throughout the Illinois community college system. Each year, the ICCFA provides a winning faculty member with up to $10,000 to conduct research designed to enhance student learning and education quality.

Lynch’s research focus involves studying the effects of using popular media to help students learn. In 2021, he, alongside Virginia Tech professor Jadrian Wooten, published a paper on how the television show "Superstore" could be used to teach economics. Now, Lynch seeks to use the ICCFA’s support to research how the plotlines of another hit show, "Bob’s Burgers", can demonstrate crucial economic concepts.

“The concepts of profit, advertising, and supply and demand, for example, are commonly found in the episodes,” Lynch explained.

While many college instructors cite popular media as engaging teaching tools, Lynch said that little research exists on its effect on academic performance. With the help of the ICCFA and Bob’s Burgers, he plans to study this topic himself and share his discoveries.

As the recipient of the grant, Lynch will be recognized for his accomplishments at the ICCFA Teaching and Learning Conference in 2024. There, he will present his research to many peers across the Illinois community college system.

