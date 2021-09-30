Lake Land invites community to take strategic planning survey

MATTOON — Community members are invited to ask themselves "How can Lake Land College serve you?" and to take a survey to help the college identify goals for its next strategic plan.

Lake Land reported that the questionnaire serves as the foundation for a year-long planning development process the college's Strategic Planning Committee announced in early September.

The committee kicked off the process by publishing a trend analysis report on state, national and global trends affecting higher education, plus demographic data for the Lake Land College district and the communities it serves. The report and executive summary are published on the college’s website at lakelandcollege.edu/creating-our-future.

As a community college, Lake Land serves all or parts of 15 counties and 31 school districts. It is the second largest geographical district in Illinois and is about the same size as Connecticut.

Led by Lake Land College Chief of Staff Jean Anne Grunloh, the Strategic Planning Committee’s work in 2021-2022 will set the stage for the next four-year planning cycle for fiscal years 2023-2026. The college’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

“Lake Land College is excited to plan for the future and create a strategic plan that serves our next generation of students,” Grunloh said. “To accomplish this, we will be implementing a process that is deliberately inclusive of our internal and external stakeholders, including community members, students and staff.”

The college has invited all community members, students and staff to complete a five-minute survey to assist in the process of identifying the goals and objectives for the next strategic plan. The survey is available at lakelandcollege.edu under the About Us menu/About Us Links/Strategic Plan.

“Our goal is to develop an innovative and adaptive strategic plan that addresses local, state, national and global trends impacting higher education and positions Lake Land to meet the student and workforce needs in a post-pandemic environment,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said. “To accomplish this goal, we need to hear from community members, business leaders, alumni, current students and future Lakers.”

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

