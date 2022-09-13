Lake Land leases childcare space in downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — Lake Land College has leased space in downtown Mattoon for its new early childhood care and education program learning lab.

Lake Land's board of trustees voted Monday evening to approve a lease with Jasper Holdings, LLC for 1808 W. Broadway Ave.

"We’re incredibly excited to take on this project for Lake Land College," said Jasper Holdings Manager Evan Drummond on Tuesday. "The childcare lab will be a perfect addition to Mattoon’s thriving downtown. We plan to start construction immediately, and anticipate its completion around Christmas break.”

In June, the board accepted a $696,605 Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Opportunity grant to create a lab to teach child care and education techniques to Lake Land students at a site that would enroll up to 10 children ages 3-5. In August, the board approved a short-term lease through Dec. 31 with Maranatha Christian Academy, 3516 W. Powell Lane, for lab space there.

Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said in a report to the board that the three-year lease with Jasper Holdings will include monthly rent of $1,800 for year one, $1,900 for year two and $2,000 for year three. The lease will have two, three-year renewal options with no price escalations.

"Jasper Holdings will buildout the existing building. The interior renovation will include 1,075 square feet of space," Nuxoll said. "In addition, the space includes approximately 4,000 square feet of unimproved land that can be used as an outdoor playground."

This building is a currently vacant storefront on the north side of Broadway next to Helms Chiropractic Health Center. The Mattoon school district recently opened a child care center for student education in its new LIFT regional high school vocational training center at 121 S. 17th St. downtown.