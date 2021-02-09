Lake Land looks at bright side of enrollment report that shows COVID-related declines

Despite these challenges, Lynch said Lake Land's student retention and completion rates remained steady. A total of 1,967, 72%, of the 2,733 degree and certificate students enrolled in the fall continued their studies to the spring. A total of 158 of those students, 6%, graduated at the end of the fall. That resulted in total retention or completion for 78% of those fall students.

In addition, Lynch said Lake Land's drawing power for area high school graduates remains steady. Of the 1,137 area students who enrolled in college during the school year after their graduation, 603 of them (53%), went to Lake Land. Lake Land was followed by Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Bullock said Lake Land has been able to continue serving students during the pandemic by adapting coursework, plus support services, to online formats while still offering essential lab classes on campus.