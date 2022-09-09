Lake Land may lease child care space in downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — Lake Land College may lease space for its new early childhood care and education program learning lab in downtown Mattoon.

Lake Land's Board of Trustees is set Monday night to consider approving a lease with Jasper Holdings, LLC for 1808 W. Broadway Ave. The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Board and Administration Center.

In June, the board accepted a $696,605 Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Opportunity grant to create a lab to teach child care and education techniques to Lake Land students at a site that would enroll up to 10 children ages 3-5. In August, the board approved a short-term lease through Dec. 31 with Maranatha Christian Academy, 3516 W. Powell Lane, for lab space there.

Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, said in a report that Lake Land now seeks to enter into a three-year lease with Jasper Holdings with proposed monthly rent of $1,800 for year one, $1,900 for year two and $2,000 for year three. The lease will have two, three-year renewal options with no price escalations.

"Jasper Holdings will buildout the existing building. The interior renovation will include 1,075 square feet of space," Nuxoll said. "In addition, the space includes approximately 4,000 square feet of unimproved land that can be used as an outdoor playground."

This building, set to be ready for occupancy in December, is a currently vacant storefront on the north side of Broadway next to Helms Chiropractic Health Center. The Mattoon school district recently opened a child care center for student education in its new LIFT regional high school vocational training center at 121 S. 17th St. downtown.

Monday's meeting is also scheduled to include presentations on Lake Land's Early Childhood Education Program and its fall 2022 10th day student enrollment report.