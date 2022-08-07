Lake Land may lease space for childcare lab at Mattoon Christian school

MATTOON — Lake Land College may temporarily lease space for a new childcare lab at the Maranatha Christian Academy school building.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the proposed lease agreement during its Monday meeting. Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services at Lake Land, wrote in a report that this proposal follows the board voting in June to accept a $696,605 Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Opportunity Grant from the Illinois Community College Board.

"As part of the grant, the college will create an early childhood care and education program learning lab to teach child care and education techniques to Lake Land students in a living lab environment that will enroll up to 10 children ranging in age from 3 to 5 years," Nuxoll said. "Thus, the college needs to find a facility to house the early childhood care and education program learning lab as soon as possible."

Nuxoll said after a search for locations in the area, the college would like to enter into a five-month lease agreement with Maranatha Christian Academy from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 for childcare lab space at 3516 W. Powell Lane in Mattoon. The proposed monthly rent is $1,500 per month, and the lease agreement includes a one-year automatic renewal once the five-month agreement expires.

"As part of the overall plan, the college is seeking a more permanent location for the learning lab facility that should be ready for use once this short team lease expires," Nuxoll said.

Maranatha Academy is preparing to move this fall from its current school site, in the Maranatha Baptist Church building at 3400 DeWitt Ave., to the former Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center that it has been renovating at 3516 W. Powell Lane. Maranatha Academy serves grades kindergarten-12th.

The Lake Land board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Kluthe Center satellite campus in Effingham and hear an update on this facility. The board is also set to vote on issuing up to $17 million in bonds for upgrades to Kluthe and the main campus in Mattoon after taking a series of preparatory votes on this proposal since May and holding a public hearing.

Lake Land plans to use the bond issue to finance renovating Kluthe, which was built in the mid-1990s, and constructing an adjacent Rural Development Technology Center workforce training facility. The new building will house the Effingham Regional Career Academy high school vocational program, as well.

The financing also will cover landscaping improvements to the Mattoon campus and modifications to the field house there. The college plans to pay back this bond issue in installments during the course of four years using existing revenue sources and without increasing its property tax level.