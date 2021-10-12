Lake Land names its first academic operations dean

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has promoted staff member Emily Ramage to serve as the college's first dean of academic operations.

The board created the new dean position and filled this post at the close of its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Lake Land reported that the dean of academic operations will report directly to the vice president for academic services and will supervise all support services within the Academic Services unit.

Ramage previously served as director of grants and academic operations at Lake Land, and has been a member of the Academic Services team since 2016. She has overseen the college's Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Assurance Argument and has been actively involved in the HLC review process for several years.

In other matters, the board voted to extend Lake Land's digital marketing contract with Interact Communications of La Crosse, Wisconsin, for another year for $83,709. The contract went into effect in October 2020.

Lake Land Director of Marketing & Public Relations Kelly Allee has said that the first campaign with Interact resulted in the college's ads appearing 1.5 million times to people in the community college district via YouTube, general internet sites, TV streaming, TikTok and browsing on Google. This comprehensive approach resulted in 33,014 visits to the college website and 463,939 video ad views from December 2020 to August 2021, she said.

The board also voted to:

purchase a CDL driving simulator from Virage Simulation Inc. of Montreal for $115,000;

accept Teutopolis Auto Repair's donation of a vehicle alignment machine valued at $5,000 for the automotive technology program at Lake Land's Marshall location;

hire E.L. Pruitt Co. of Springfield for $53,832 to replace remaining campus water fountains with newer models with bottle fillers.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.