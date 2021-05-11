Lake Land names new academic services vice president

It’s been proven that income doesn’t always dictate how much people save. There are those who simply save more and those who don’t save as much, even if they all make the same or have similar salaries. Here’s how to continue to boost your savings after the pandemic. PennyGem’s Johana Restrep…

MATTOON — Lake Land College Math and Science Division Chair Ikemefuna “Ike” Nwosu has been named as the college's next vice president for academic services.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees voted during its meeting Monday night to appoint Nwosu. Lake Land reported in a press release that his appointment includes one year of mentorship, beginning July 1. He will assume his new role on July 1, 2022 when current Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus retires.

In this role, Nwosu will administer and supervise all academic operations of the college. This will include strategic planning, development, administration, supervision and evaluation for academic programs and personnel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nwosu began his career at Lake Land in 2006 as a biological sciences instructor, transitioning to Math and Science Division chair in 2015. He also serves as a member of the Academic Services Leadership Team.