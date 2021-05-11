 Skip to main content
Lake Land names new academic services vice president
Lake Land names new academic services vice president

MATTOON — Lake Land College Math and Science Division Chair Ikemefuna “Ike” Nwosu has been named as the college's next vice president for academic services.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees voted during its meeting Monday night to appoint Nwosu. Lake Land reported in a press release that his appointment includes one year of mentorship, beginning July 1. He will assume his new role on July 1, 2022 when current Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus retires.

In this role, Nwosu will administer and supervise all academic operations of the college. This will include strategic planning, development, administration, supervision and evaluation for academic programs and personnel.

Nwosu, Ikemefuna “Ike”

Nwosu

Nwosu began his career at Lake Land in 2006 as a biological sciences instructor, transitioning to Math and Science Division chair in 2015. He also serves as a member of the Academic Services Leadership Team.

He earned a bachelor’s in biological sciences from the University of Zambia and attended Lake Land to complete general coursework. He earned a master’s in biological sciences from Eastern Illinois University and is completing a doctorate of education in community college leadership at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.

“Ike’s experience and vision will be exceptionally valuable to his new role,” Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in the release. “I am confident that his direction and insight will be great assets to Lake Land College and the role of vice president for academic services.”

Althaus has served as vice president for academic services since 2016. He previously served as chair of the agriculture division, and as an agriculture instructor and livestock judging team coach. Althaus will have 30 years of service at Lake Land when he retires on July 1, 2022.

