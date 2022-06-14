Lake Land planning for $17.1 million bond issue for Effingham, Mattoon campus improvements

MATTOON — Lake Land College is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. July 11 on its plans to issue up to $17 million in bonds for upgrades to the Kluthe Center in Effingham and the main campus in Mattoon.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees voted Monday night to hold this hearing at its regular monthly meeting in July at the Board and Administration Center, and to set out its plans for the bond issue.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the bond issue will finance renovating Kluthe, which was built in the mid 1990s, and constructing an adjacent Rural Development Technology Center workforce training facility. The new building will house the Effingham Regional Career Academy high school vocational program, as well.

Bullock also has said the financing will cover landscaping improvements to the main campus in Mattoon and modifications to the Field House there. He has said the college plans to pay back this bond issue in installments during the course of four years using existing revenue sources and without increasing its property tax level.

In a related matter, the board voted to amend Lake Land's master performance contract with the CTS Group to include the installation of a new roof at Kluthe for $340,879. This work would be done with bond funding after the ongoing installation of smaller, energy efficient air conditioning units on the roof.

In other matters, the board voted to purchase 30.1 acres of farmland adjacent to the north side of campus for $620,000 from Reggie and Martha Phillips of Charleston.

Bullock has said Lake Land already farms this land as part of its agriculture education program. He has said the land will continue to be farmed and will be available in decades to come if the college needs to expand.

