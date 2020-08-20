Lake Land preparing for fall semester, taking COVID-19 precautions

MATTOON — Masks everywhere, campus visitor screening forms, and a check-in station have become fixtures at Lake Land College as it prepares for the fall semester to start on Monday.
Still, there are light-hearted touches amid the public health precautions. For example, those on campus are advised to practice social distancing by keeping "three duck lengths" between them in tribute to mascot Lake Louie. Duck images have been applied on walkways to illustrate this 6-foot distance.
"The intent is to help educate people without creating any type of fear," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock.
Lake Land's efforts to alleviate the COVID-19 related concerns of its students also extends to the expanded variety of course formats that the college is offering for the upcoming fall semester, Bullock said. These courses consist of a majority of online and virtual face-to-face classes, plus some on-campus courses and a blend of the formats.
Bullock said blended formats include "virtual synchronous" opportunities for all the students in particular classes to log into Zoom web conferencing at the same time to watch their instructors deliver live presentations.
In addition, Bullock said students in online courses can arrange to meet with their instructors individually on campus to ask follow up questions or to take part in small study groups there.
"We want to make sure people don't put their education goals on hold just because there is a pandemic," Bullock said of these efforts.
Bullock said social distancing precautions will be followed throughout the campus.
As examples, Bullock said dental hygiene students will start taking appointments again in mid-September and cosmetology students will resume this in mid-October. He said these students, wearing full personal protective equipment, will admit one appointment at a time to their work spaces. He added that this will be good real world experience for them.
Lake Land is expanding its limited number of on-campus courses this fall after first offering some laboratory classes this summer for students who needed to complete their spring semester requirements.
Nursing instructor Cheryl Beam said licensed practical nurse and registered nurse instructors gained valuable experience this summer teaching LPN lab classes under pandemic precautions. She said they will now apply this experience to teaching additional courses this fall.
Beam said nurses in the workforce regularly care for patients with infectious diseases. She said the heightened importance placed on personal protective equipment and sanitation measure during the pandemic also will be a good learning experience for students this fall in the lab.
"It's a great prelude to an actual nursing career," Beam said.
Photos: Lake Land College
