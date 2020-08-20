Lake Land preparing for fall semester, taking COVID-19 precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Masks everywhere, campus visitor screening forms, and a check-in station have become fixtures at Lake Land College as it prepares for the fall semester to start on Monday.

Still, there are light-hearted touches amid the public health precautions. For example, those on campus are advised to practice social distancing by keeping "three duck lengths" between them in tribute to mascot Lake Louie. Duck images have been applied on walkways to illustrate this 6-foot distance.

"The intent is to help educate people without creating any type of fear," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock.

Lake Land's efforts to alleviate the COVID-19 related concerns of its students also extends to the expanded variety of course formats that the college is offering for the upcoming fall semester, Bullock said. These courses consist of a majority of online and virtual face-to-face classes, plus some on-campus courses and a blend of the formats.

Bullock said blended formats include "virtual synchronous" opportunities for all the students in particular classes to log into Zoom web conferencing at the same time to watch their instructors deliver live presentations.