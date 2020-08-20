Lake Land preparing to resume in-person classes Monday

"We want to make sure people don't put their education goals on hold just because there is a pandemic," Bullock said of these efforts.

Bullock said social distancing precautions will be followed in general classrooms, as well as in labs and other hands-on learning environments.

As examples, Bullock said dental hygiene students will start taking appointments again in mid-September and cosmetology students will resume this in mid-October. He said these students, wearing full personal protective equipment, will admit one appointment at a time to their work spaces. He added that this will be good real world experience for them.

"We have really worked hard to ensure that the students who are coming back to Lake Land will be as safe as possible here," Bullock said.

Although Lake Land's general in-person classes will resume on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began in mid-March, Bullock said the college did offer some laboratory classes this summer for students who needed to complete their spring semester requirements.