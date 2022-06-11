 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Land recognizes EMS graduates at annual pinning ceremony

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.  

MATTOON — Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May.

The recipient of the Top Student Award for highest score in the program was Joseph Batusich.

The Professional Development for overall growth in skills and confidence went to Jordan Disch. Adam Payne earned the Perseverance Award for pushing through personal difficulties.

The Bumble Bee Award for untapped potential recipient was Reva “Cheyenne” Wilson. The Shirley Sherwood Award for Excellence in EMS education went to Batusich.

Scholarships available for youth entrepreneurship camp at Elevate in Mattoon

Two alumni were also pinned for years of service. Jason Wright was pinned for 15 years of service by his wife Lori and his son Gavin. Shirley Sherwood was pinned for 30 years of service by her husband Steve Sherwood.

The following graduates were pinned at the ceremony:

  • Joseph Batusich, Joliet, pinned by father and retired Paramedic/Firefighter John Batusich
  • Jordan Disch, Casey, pinned by paramedic Jason Wimbley
  • Adam Payne, Bethany, pinned by daughter Aubrey Payne
  • Erin Starwalt, Paris, pinned by husband Allan Anders
  • Reva “Cheyenne” Wilson, Paris, pinned by paramedic John Phillips
  • Tommy Washburn, Toledo, pinned by paramedic Mikela Martin
