Lake Land recognizes EMS graduates at annual pinning ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May.

The recipient of the Top Student Award for highest score in the program was Joseph Batusich.

The Professional Development for overall growth in skills and confidence went to Jordan Disch. Adam Payne earned the Perseverance Award for pushing through personal difficulties.

The Bumble Bee Award for untapped potential recipient was Reva “Cheyenne” Wilson. The Shirley Sherwood Award for Excellence in EMS education went to Batusich.

Two alumni were also pinned for years of service. Jason Wright was pinned for 15 years of service by his wife Lori and his son Gavin. Shirley Sherwood was pinned for 30 years of service by her husband Steve Sherwood.

The following graduates were pinned at the ceremony:

Joseph Batusich, Joliet, pinned by father and retired Paramedic/Firefighter John Batusich

Jordan Disch, Casey, pinned by paramedic Jason Wimbley

Adam Payne, Bethany, pinned by daughter Aubrey Payne

Erin Starwalt, Paris, pinned by husband Allan Anders

Reva “Cheyenne” Wilson, Paris, pinned by paramedic John Phillips

Tommy Washburn, Toledo, pinned by paramedic Mikela Martin

