Lake Land recognizes EMS graduates at annual pinning ceremony

Medical assistant program graduates Maelona Sims of Sullivan, first, and then Tessa Leady of Mattoon receive their diploma covers from President Josh Bullock on Friday during the college's first ever graduation parade.
Two alumni were also pinned for years of service. Jason Wright was pinned for 15 years of service by his wife Lori and his son Gavin. Shirley Sherwood was pinned for 30 years of service by her husband Steve Sherwood.
The following graduates were pinned at the ceremony:
Joseph Batusich, Joliet, pinned by father and retired Paramedic/Firefighter John Batusich
Jordan Disch, Casey, pinned by paramedic Jason Wimbley
Adam Payne, Bethany, pinned by daughter Aubrey Payne
Erin Starwalt, Paris, pinned by husband Allan Anders
Reva “Cheyenne” Wilson, Paris, pinned by paramedic John Phillips
Tommy Washburn, Toledo, pinned by paramedic Mikela Martin