MATTOON — Lake Land College’s adult education program offers free GED and English as a second language classes with the support of funding from the Illinois Community College Board Adult Education and Family Literacy grant.

These classes help students age 17 or older continue their education and develop valuable employment skills.

In Lake Land’s GED courses, students receive instruction, texts, online resources and practice tests to help enhance their language arts, social studies and math and science skills in preparation for GED exams.

In Lake Land’s ESL classes, non-native speakers receive an introduction to the English language and are immersed in the language via reading, writing, and conversational activities.

In both the GED and ESL courses, students begin with an orientation session, where they learn about the classes and take their first assessments. Orientations for Lake Land’s GED courses are held the first week of the month in October through November and January through April. Upon completion of the orientation, students can begin attending GED classes at one of the following locations:

Charleston: Eastern Illinois University, Booth Library, Room 4450

Eastern Illinois University, Booth Library, Room 4450 Effingham: Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology, 1204 Network Center Dr., Room 203 or 222

Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology, 1204 Network Center Dr., Room 203 or 222 Marshall: Eastern Region Center, 224 S. 6th St.

Eastern Region Center, 224 S. 6th St. Mattoon: Workforce Development Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Room 105

Workforce Development Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Room 105 Pana: Western Region Center, 600 E. 1st St.

Western Region Center, 600 E. 1st St. Paris: Old Paris High School, Corner of South Central and West Crawford, Entrance S6

Old Paris High School, Corner of South Central and West Crawford, Entrance S6 Shelbyville: First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St.

First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St. Sullivan: Sullivan High School, 725 N. Main St., Room 14

For Lake Land’s public ESL courses, orientations are held the second week of the October through November and January through April. Upon completion students can begin attending ESL classes in one of the following locations:

Arthur: Arthur Public Library, 225 S. Walnut St.

Arthur Public Library, 225 S. Walnut St. Charleston: Newman Center, 500 Roosevelt Ave.

Newman Center, 500 Roosevelt Ave. Effingham: Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology, 1204 Network Center Dr.

Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology, 1204 Network Center Dr. Marshall: Eastern Region Center, 224 South Sixth St.

Eastern Region Center, 224 South Sixth St. Mattoon: Workforce Development Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd.

To view the full orientation and class schedules for both the GED and ESL courses, visit www.lakelandcollege.edu/adult-education/.

For more information call the Adult Education line at 217-238-8292 to speak with an Adult Education representative, or contact Shannon McGregor, director of adult and alternative education, at 217-238-8383 or at smcgregor2@lakelandcollege.edu.

Mattoon-area places through the years Young Radiator Oil well New post office Memorial District Hospital Mattoon Mounters Kozy Log Illinois Central Railroad depot Downtown Downtown