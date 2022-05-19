Lake Land softball team holds final practice before nationals

MATTOON — Freshman Ava Stephens of Charleston said one of the benefits of being part of the Lake Land College softball team has been getting to play home games in front of family and friends in her home county.

"Being from Charleston, it's really cool to wear the Lake Land jersey," Stephens said. She added that another benefit is, "It's crazy how competitive and good this program is."

Stephens and her highly competitive teammates are now preparing to play in front of a national audience after winning the Region XXIV Championship game on Tuesday and earning a berth in the NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament from May 24 to 28 in Yuma, Arizona. On Thursday, the players held their final practice before traveling to the nationals and then each of them signed the Lakers sign on their dugout.

The Lakers clinched the regional championship by a score of 15-3 versus the John A. Logan College Volunteers, the team that had defeated them in this game last year.

"We all just charged the field and we were so happy," said Lakers sophomore Jordan Sapp of Mattoon. "We had some momentum toward the end of the regional tournament and we are ready to carry it forward to the national tournament."

Lake Land's softball team is led by head coach Nic Nelson, assistant coach John Hendrix, and pitching coach Denny Throneburg. Nelson said the Lakers have qualified for the national tournament nine out of the last 11 years, placing fourth through 12th during this time frame. He noted that the nationals were cancelled two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophomore Liz Titus of Toledo said she has been thankful for the team being able to travel farther for games this year now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Titus said she and her teammates are excited about the trip to Arizona for the national tournament, an opportunity that they did not get last year.

Nelson said the Lakers will face some tough competitors at the nationals. He said any of the 16 teams in this tournament, including Lake Land, is capable of winning the championship.

"A lot depends on momentum," Nelson said. "Once you get momentum started with a team at a regional or a national tournament, it's hard to shut it off."

In addition to clinching the regional championship, the Lake Land College Softball Team players received several honors Wednesday. The team will head to Yuma on Friday with a season record of 55 wins and 11 losses and the titles of: Great Rivers Conference Champions, NJCAA Region 24 Tournament Champions and 2022 NJCAA Central District Tournament Champions. This marks the ninth time Nelson has taken his softball team to a national tournament in his 13 years of coaching at Lake Land.

Several individuals received honors, including Sapp named as the 2022 NJCAA All Region 24 Player of the Year. Claire Maulding of Casey named as the GRAC Player of the Year; Eva Richardson of Casey named as the NJCAA D1 Regional Freshman of the Year; and Tori Haug of Commerce City, CO as the NJCAA Division 1 Central District Tournament MVP.

The regional championship roster also consists of Jadyn Hansen, Streator; Deanna Reed, South Bend, Indiana; Cali McCraw, Metropolis; Klair Fagot, Lexington, Nebraska; Ashlyn Hicks, Marion, Kentucky; Kaitlyn Scheitler, Carol Stream; Jordyn Feese, El Paso; Serenity Shemwell, Gracey, Kentucky; Kyia Haws, Pima, Arizona; Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sophie Lawrence, Brisbane, Australia; Bella Atkinson, East Troy, Wisconsin; and Mackayla Denney, Perth, Australia.

