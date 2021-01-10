Lake Land to consider vocational-technical training for Effingham area high schools

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees on Monday will consider approving an agreement for helping provide vocational-technical training for Effingham area high schools, including in Cumberland and Shelby counties.
During the board's regular monthly meeting, it is also scheduled to vote on a resolution honoring retiring state Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, for his 24 years of service as a state legislator.
The proposed intergovernmental agreement between Lake Land and member school districts of the Effingham Regional Career Academy outlines instructional and operational services for the academy and its participants.
Jon Althaus, vice president for academic services for Lake Land, wrote in a report to the board that the academy will provide vocational-technical training and career pathways for high school students in 14 districts.
Initial academy members will consist of Altamont, Beecher City, Brownstown, Cowden-Herrick, Cumberland, Dieterich, Effingham, Jasper, Louisville North Clay, Neoga, St. Anthony, St. Elmo, Stewardson-Strasburg, and Teutopolis high schools.
"This agreement offers exciting programmatic and educational opportunities for its partners," Althaus said. Participating students will be able to earn high school and college credit simultaneously.
The agreement reiterates that Lake Land plans to construct a new facility near the Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology in Effingham to hold the vocational and technical programs through the academy, contingent upon the college obtaining state or other capital project funding. In the meantime, the academy classes will be held at facilities owned by Lake Land, member districts, and other groups.
Regarding Righter, the Mattoon resident has served the 55th Senate District since 2003 after having previously served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003. He did not run for re-election and his last full day in office will be Tuesday.
The resolution honoring Righter states that he has been a "strong legislative advocate" for Lake Land during his time as a legislator, including being instrumental in helping the college secure state funding for development of phases two and three of the West Building that houses its agriculture and technology programs.
In other matters, the board will consider renewing its agreement for five years with Parchment LLC to send student transcripts electronically upon request. The rate of fee per transactions will be 55 cents in the first year, 70 cents in the second, 85 cents in the third, $1 in the fourth, and $1.15 in the fifth.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Webb Hall 081.