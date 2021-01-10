Lake Land to consider vocational-technical training for Effingham area high schools

"This agreement offers exciting programmatic and educational opportunities for its partners," Althaus said. Participating students will be able to earn high school and college credit simultaneously.

The agreement reiterates that Lake Land plans to construct a new facility near the Kluthe Center for Higher Education and Technology in Effingham to hold the vocational and technical programs through the academy, contingent upon the college obtaining state or other capital project funding. In the meantime, the academy classes will be held at facilities owned by Lake Land, member districts, and other groups.

Regarding Righter, the Mattoon resident has served the 55th Senate District since 2003 after having previously served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003. He did not run for re-election and his last full day in office will be Tuesday.